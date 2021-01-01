1. The Sri Lanka Army Inaugurates its 72nd Anniversary Commemorative Ceremonies at Dalada Maligawa
2. Special Islamic Prayers, ‘Qirath’ & ‘Dua’ Invoke Blessings on Army Anniversary
3. Special Mass & Prayers Invoke Lord Jesus' Blessings on 72nd Army Anniversary
4. Mayurapathi Kovil's 'Abishekam' Pooja Blesses Army Anniversary
5. Kirivehera & Kataragama Sacred Precincts Glitter with Fluttering Army Flags
6. 72nd Army Anniversary Refreshes Revered Memories of Contemporary War Heroes
7. All-night ‘Pirith’ Chanting at Army HQ Blesses Army Anniversary
8. Army Anniversary Blessed at 'Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi' Precincts amid Reverberating Auspicious Drums & Rituals
9. Fearless & Selfless Warriors Celebrate 72nd Army Anniversary with Pride
10. Commander’s Army Day Message Reaffirms Army Commitment for National Tasks with ‘Modern’ Soldierp>11. Historic 72nd Army Day Makes History for ‘Home of Gajaba’ with HE the President as Chief Guest
12. New Administrative & Facility Complexes at GR Regimental HQ Inaugurated
13. Day’s Chief Guest Hits the First Ball at GR’s New Cricket Ground