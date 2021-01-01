Header

Sri Lanka Army

Defenders of the Nation

72nd Army Anniversary

Articles

1. The Sri Lanka Army Inaugurates its 72nd Anniversary Commemorative Ceremonies at Dalada Maligawa

2. Special Islamic Prayers, ‘Qirath’ & ‘Dua’ Invoke Blessings on Army Anniversary

3. Special Mass & Prayers Invoke Lord Jesus' Blessings on 72nd Army Anniversary

4. Mayurapathi Kovil's 'Abishekam' Pooja Blesses Army Anniversary

5. Kirivehera & Kataragama Sacred Precincts Glitter with Fluttering Army Flags

6. 72nd Army Anniversary Refreshes Revered Memories of Contemporary War Heroes

7. All-night ‘Pirith’ Chanting at Army HQ Blesses Army Anniversary

8. Army Anniversary Blessed at 'Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi' Precincts amid Reverberating Auspicious Drums & Rituals

9. Fearless & Selfless Warriors Celebrate 72nd Army Anniversary with Pride

10. Commander’s Army Day Message Reaffirms Army Commitment for National Tasks with ‘Modern’ Soldier

p>11. Historic 72nd Army Day Makes History for ‘Home of Gajaba’ with HE the President as Chief Guest

12. New Administrative & Facility Complexes at GR Regimental HQ Inaugurated

13. Day’s Chief Guest Hits the First Ball at GR’s New Cricket Ground

